Left Menu

Four arrested for running illegal arms factory in Ghaziabad

They were making illicit arms in the factory using its equipment, police said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:38 IST
Four arrested for running illegal arms factory in Ghaziabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in running an illicit arms factory in Ghaziabad, the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police said here on Wednesday.

Shahfahad, Shadiq, Sivam and Javed were arrested on Tuesday around 6 pm from the Madhuvan Bapudham police station area, a statement issued by the STF said.

The STF team recovered one pistol each of .30 bore and .32 bore and 12 half made .30 bore pistols, live cartridges, Rs 1.58 lakh cash, an SUV and a bike from the spot.

The gang used to sell the illicit weapons in western UP and used charge Rs 1 lakh for .30 pistols, the STF said.

During interrogation, the accused told STF that their factory was registered in the name of SHR India Industries limited which was involved in making machinery parts. They were making illicit arms in the factory using its equipment, police said. A detailed probe on the matter is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023