Man sentenced to 25 years RI for raping minor

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:49 IST
A local court here has sentenced a 55-year-old man to undergo 25 years of rigorous imprisonment, after convicting him of rape of a minor girl.
Special Judge Sanjit Kumar Behera, POCSO Court, Phulbani, also imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on the man, said public prosecutor Asim Kumar Praharaj.
According to the prosecution, the accused, a resident of G Udayagiri area, had lured the seven-year-old girl and raped her.
Several witnesses were examined in connection with the case.
