Limpopo sends strong warning to community members about hitchhiking

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has sent a strong warning to community members about hitchhiking.

This comes after an incident, where a 28-year-old man was robbed of cash and his cellphone in the bushes along R81 road, Xukukwami village at Giyani Policing area.

According to the police report, the incident took place on Tuesday when the victim was allegedly hitchhiking at the traffic lights of Siyandhani along R81 going to Malamulele, when a silver Datsun car with two occupants, including the driver, stopped.

The victim, together with another man was offered a lift, and on the way, the driver told the occupants that he needed to pass by the nearby bushes to buy firewood.

While at the bushes, the driver allegedly stopped the vehicle and everyone, including the other hitchhiker threatened the victim with a knife and firearms, demanding money.

“The three suspects, robbed him off a cell phone and money. They also tried to access funds from his bank account through an App but it was insufficient.

“They pushed him out of the vehicle and drove off at a high speed. The victim immediately notified the police and a manhunt to arrest the suspects was launched,” Lieutenant General Hadebe said.

Hadebe warned people against hitchhiking, and emphasised that it is safer and more reliable to use public transport.

“People can avoid becoming victims in the hands of these ruthlessness and heartless criminals by making use of public Transport. Your precious life is more valuable so, take it seriously," Hadebe said.

Hadebe said a case of robbery with a firearm has been opened and the investigation is underway.

He urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Detective Warrant Officer Hobyani at 071 1637 272 or crime stop number 08600 10111, or contact the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.

(With Inputs from APO)