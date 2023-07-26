Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:56 IST
94% beneficiaries registered on Poshan Tracker Aadhaar seeded: Union govt
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

More than 94 per cent of the beneficiaries registered on the 'Poshan Tracker' have successfully incorporated their Aadhaar numbers in the system, according to the Women and Child Development Ministry of the Centre.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said around 10.11 crore beneficiaries are registered under Poshan Tracker The government uses the Poshan Tracker for the identification of stunting, wasting, and underweight prevalence among children and for last-mile tracking of nutrition delivery.

In a written response, Irani said 94 per cent of the beneficiaries registered on the tracker are Aadhaar-verified now.

Of the 10.11 crore beneficiaries, 4.19 crore are children aged six months to three years, 4.29 crore aged 3-6 years, and 40.87 lakh are those aged under six months, according to the figures shared by her in Rajya Sabha.

There are 75.58 lakh pregnant women and 46.87 lakh lactating mothers registered on the Poshan Tracker.

According to the ministry, the migration of children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers from one aanganwadi centre to another within and outside a state is facilitated under the Poshan Tracker and Aadhaar seeding would play a crucial role in their identification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

