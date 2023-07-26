GSI confirms inferred resource (G3) of 5.9MT of lithium ore in Reasi, J & K

Geological Survey of India has carried out a ‘preliminary exploration’ i.e. G3 stage mineral exploration project on Bauxite, Rare Earth Elements and Lithium in Salal-Haimna areas of Reasi District, Jammu & Kashmir during FS 2020-21 & 2021- 22 and has confirmed an inferred resource (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium ore.

There are scattered houses in the mineralised block of Salal-Haimna, Reasi District, Jammu & Kashmir.

The processing and refining methods for lithium ore can vary depending on the type of lithium deposit, the characteristics of the ore, and the intended end-use of the lithium compounds. India is capable of developing technologies for beneficiation of lithium ore to lithium mineral concentrate. Successful experimentation has been done for extraction of lithium from mineral concentrate in laboratory scale.

The decision regarding auctioning of the Lithium mineral block in Jammu & Kashmir will be taken up by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research under Department of Atomic Energy has established 1600 tonnes (inferred category) lithium resource in Marlagalla area, Mandya District, Karnataka. This is a preliminary estimate and since then, exploration inputs by AMDER are focused to convert the preliminary estimate to exploitable category and higher degree of confidence and to augment lithium resource in the adjoining extension areas. Bench scale studies have been completed on hydro- metallurgical extraction of Lithium from Spodumene mineral concentrate from the area to produce very pure Lithium Carbonate.

This information was given by Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)