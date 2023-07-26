Jharkhand govt transfers 14 IAS, JAS officers

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government transferred 14 IAS and JAS officers.

The transfers were effected by a notification from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms late on Tuesday.

A Dodde, a 2011-batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Palamu, has been transferred to Dumka till further orders, it said.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri has now been posted as DC of East Singhbhum, Jamshedpur, while Ravi Shankar Shukla has been named as the new DC of Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

Regional Director, Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority, a 2013-batch IAS officer, has been shifted to Simdega as DC, the notification said.

Other transfers include IAS officers Lokesh Mishra, Himanshu Mohan, Chandan Kumar, Megha Bhardwaj and Karn Satyarthi.

