Left Menu

Bihar man arrested for allegedly tampering with Aadhaar cards of PM Modi, Yogi

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:13 IST
Bihar man arrested for allegedly tampering with Aadhaar cards of PM Modi, Yogi
  • Country:
  • India

A team of Gujarat Police on Wednesday arrested a person from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for allegedly tampering with the Aadhaar cards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Muzaffarpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said Arpana Dubey alias Madan Kumar was arrested from Sadatpur area of the district.

''The accused hails from Gariba Gaon village in the district. He was pursuing his graduation from a college in Sadatpur locality in Kanti police station area,'' said the SSP.

The visiting police team was assisted by the local police, following ''information that there were attempts to tamper with the Aadhaar cards on the website and the IP address was traced to the accused'', he said.

The accused is understood to have changed the dates of birth of the two leaders, among other things, and misused the tampered Aadhaar cards, he added.

The police team from Gujarat has taken Dubey along for further investigation and action, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023