EU agrees to adopt restrictive measures over Belarus
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:16 IST
The European Union has agreed to adopt 'restrictive measures' regarding Belarus and that country's involvement in Russia's conflict with Ukraine, said the Spanish presidency of the EU on Wednesday.
"Today, EU ambassadors agreed on adopting restrictive measures in view of the situation in Belarus and the involvement of Belarus in the Russian agression against Ukraine. The measures include listings of individuals and entities," it said in a post.
