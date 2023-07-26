Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: 16-year-old girl delivers stillborn baby in Indore, hubby booked under POCSO Act

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:27 IST
Madhya Pradesh: 16-year-old girl delivers stillborn baby in Indore, hubby booked under POCSO Act
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl delivered a stillborn baby in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, prompting police to book her husband and her uncle under the POCSO Act for facilitating the underage marriage, police said on Wednesday.

The teenager was seven months pregnant. She delivered a stillborn girl, whose head was not developed, at a hospital on Tuesday, Indore Child Welfare Committee president Pallavi Porwal told PTI.

A police official said a case has been registered against the girl's husband and her uncle at Tejaji Nagar police station under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on the complaint of Indore's Child Welfare Committee.

Porwal said the girl went into labor leading to premature delivery.

''The girl and her husband had gone to Karnataka for work where the victim was found to be pregnant during a check-up at a hospital,'' she said.

Porwal said a CWC in Karnataka referred the matter of the girl's pregnancy to the Indore CWC.

Police officer Abhishek Ranjan said a detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

Nobody is arrested so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023