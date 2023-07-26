NDB says not considering new projects in Russia
The New Development Bank (NDB), the multilateral bank set up by the BRICS states, is not considering new projects in Russia as it operates in line with restrictions imposed in financial and capital markets, its head said on Wednesday.
Dilma Rousseff, who is also a former president of Brazil, said in a statement posted posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter that any speculations concerning the discussion of new operations of the bank in Russia were "unfounded".
