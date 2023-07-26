Fire on cargo ship off Dutch coast might last for days - coastguard
A fire raging on a cargo ship off the Dutch coast might last for several days, ANP news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the coastguard.
The fire on a ship carrying 3,000 vehicles has killed one person and injured several others, the coastguard said.
