Left Menu

Seven women rescued as Mumbai cops bust prostitution racket; 2 pimps among 3 held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:47 IST
Seven women rescued as Mumbai cops bust prostitution racket; 2 pimps among 3 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police busted a prostitution racket and rescued seven women while three persons were arrested, an official said on Wednesday.

The rescued victims included a Bangladeshi woman who was allegedly sold for Rs 1.5 lakh, locked in a room in a building, and forced into the flesh trade, he said.

Mumbai Police's crime branch on Tuesday raided two buildings situated on V P Road in Grant Road area, the official added.

The victims told police they were forced into prostitution by pimps and others who took away the money paid by customers.

The arrested trio includes a manager and two pimps, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023