Turkey's foreign minister, China's Wang discuss Ukraine situation -source

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:47 IST
Hakan Fidan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his newly appointed Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed the latest situation in Ukraine among other issues in talks in Ankara on Wednesday, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

China named veteran diplomat Wang as its new foreign minister on Tuesday, removing former rising star Qin Gang after a one-month absence from duties barely half a year into the job.

