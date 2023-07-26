Turkey's foreign minister, China's Wang discuss Ukraine situation -source
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his newly appointed Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed the latest situation in Ukraine among other issues in talks in Ankara on Wednesday, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.
China named veteran diplomat Wang as its new foreign minister on Tuesday, removing former rising star Qin Gang after a one-month absence from duties barely half a year into the job.
