Left Menu

Man gets life sentence for raping minor

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:01 IST
Man gets life sentence for raping minor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in May.

Additional Government Counsel Pavan Kumar Shukla said the court of special Judge Jahendra Pal Singh convicted Vinod Kumar Maurya and also slapped him with a fine of Rs 53,000.

Shukla said Maurya lured the minor into a forest area and raped her in May this year. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged at Balrampur Kotwali police station.

Police filed a chargesheet regarding the incident on June 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023