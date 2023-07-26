Man gets life sentence for raping minor
- Country:
- India
A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in May.
Additional Government Counsel Pavan Kumar Shukla said the court of special Judge Jahendra Pal Singh convicted Vinod Kumar Maurya and also slapped him with a fine of Rs 53,000.
Shukla said Maurya lured the minor into a forest area and raped her in May this year. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged at Balrampur Kotwali police station.
Police filed a chargesheet regarding the incident on June 30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ITC's FMCG biz records 21 pc rise in annual consumer spend at Rs 29,000 cr in FY23
What happened to Rs 70,000 crore scam by NCP? Uddhav takes dig at Modi as Sharad Pawar to be chief guest at award event
UP govt approves two thermal power projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in Sonbhadra's Obra
U.S. investigates 346,000 Ford Escape SUVs over door issues
New air bag death prompts 'Do Not Drive' warning in 29,000 Dodge Ram pickups