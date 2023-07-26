Left Menu

Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises till Thursday

The court ordered that the stay on the ASI survey will continue till then.The hearing of the case will resume at 330 pm on Thursday.On Wednesday, the matter was heard by the court in the morning session and hearing resumed at 430 in the evening.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:09 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday extended the stay on a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India till Thursday. After hearing a plea by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, against the ASI survey, Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday. The court ordered that the stay on the ASI survey will continue till then.

The hearing of the case will resume at 3:30 pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the matter was heard by the court in the morning session and hearing resumed at 4:30 in the evening. During the hearing in the evening, ASI officials were also called in the court. Arguments in the matter were presented by the mosque management committee and the Hindu side.

