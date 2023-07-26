Left Menu

NIA arrests Vikramjeet Singh, key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, upon his deportation from UAE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:10 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar, a key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, following his deportation from the UAE to India, an official said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the agency said a team from the NIA had gone to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to facilitate this deportation and bring him back to India.

Brar was involved in the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, besides targeted killings of innocent people and businessmen, the NIA said.

He was also involved in cases of smuggling of weapons and extortion in India with the help of dreaded gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and others.

''Absconding since 2020, Brar was wanted in at least 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion under various sections of IPC as well as the Arms Act. Eleven look out notices had been issued against him by competent authority on request by various State Police, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi,'' it said.

The arrest was made on Tuesday in a terror-gangster conspiracy case that the federal agency is investigating.

The NIA has so far arrested 16 persons in connection with the case.

