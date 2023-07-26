Left Menu

Man 'kills' sister in Telangana following argument over her social media videos

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:13 IST
A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his younger sister in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana enraged over not heeding to his warning to not make videos and post them on a social media platform, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Yellandu mandal of the district on July 24 and the 21-year-old woman died while being shifted to a hospital, they said.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman's mother, a murder case was registered and her brother was arrested, a police official said.

The woman had completed her Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) course and was an apprentice in a government hospital.

The woman's brother had on two-three occasions warned her to not make videos and upload them on the social media platform saying he did not like it, police said.

A heated argument broke out between the man and his sister over the matter on July 24.

The man again warned her sister but she reportedly told him ''she will do what she wants'' and out of anger the man hit her with a pestle on her head resulting in injuries to her, police said.

The family members shifted the woman to a hospital in Khammam from there she was being taken to another hospital in Warangal for better treatment but she died on the way on Monday night, the official said.

Following the complaint, the accused was arrested during the course of investigation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

