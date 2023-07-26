Left Menu

Punjab Police conducts cordon, search operation in Faridkot range

Deputy Inspector General of Police Faridkot Range Ajay Maluja supervised the crackdown and senior superintendents of police were directed to plan it.Special Director General of Police Law and Order Arpit Shukla said police teams arrested 79 anti-social elements after registering 66 FIRs during the operation. Both areas gained notoriety for smuggling and use of various narcotics, including heroin and intoxicant tablets, the police said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Police continued its crackdown against criminals, anti-social elements and drug trafficking on Wednesday with a cordon-and-search operation in the Faridkot range.

The special operation was conducted on the orders of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, according to an official release.

Wednesday's crackdown comes on the heels of similar operations in the Bathinda and Ferozepur ranges earlier this week.

The operation was conducted in all three districts of Faridkot range -- Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Moga.

Police teams conducted the operation between 5 am and 12 pm in Muktsar and during the daytime in Faridkot and Moga. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Faridkot Range) Ajay Maluja supervised the crackdown and senior superintendents of police were directed to plan it.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said police teams arrested 79 anti-social elements after registering 66 FIRs during the operation. The police also seized Rs 68,500 in cash, 128 grams of heroin, 115 kilogrammes of poppy husk, 2,560 intoxicant tablets and a huge quantity of illicit liquor from the arrested accused, he added.

Three proclaimed offenders were also arrested and 293 suspicious people rounded up for questioning, Shukla said.

During the operation, residents of Midda village and Mohalla Chhajghar in Malout -- two notorious areas in Sri Muktsar Sahib -- pledged to stay away from drugs. Both areas gained notoriety for smuggling and use of various narcotics, including heroin and intoxicant tablets, the police said.

