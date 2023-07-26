Left Menu

Poland complains to European Union about German waste brought and dumped in unauthorised landfills

The fires have drawn public concern over the problem.The Polish penal code provides for up to 10 years in prison for illegal import and storage of waste that may be toxic.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:27 IST
Poland complains to European Union about German waste brought and dumped in unauthorised landfills
Anna Moskwa Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland has made a complaint against Germany to the European Commission over tons of German waste, some of it allegedly toxic, brought and stored in unauthorised landfills across Poland, officials said Wednesday.

Poland's minister for climate and environment, Anna Moskwa, said the waste is being brought illegally and the complaint is a step toward taking Germany to the European Court of Justice.

Moskwa said the German government and local authorities failed to respond to Poland's requests for the waste to be removed from its territory.

She said at least 35 tons of German waste are currently in Poland and appealed to the “very green” German government to remove it.

Foreign waste stored in Poland has been an issue for years. Polish companies sign contracts with foreign firms to neutralize the waste, but in some cases just dump it at unauthorized sites, eventually burning it to make room for more. The fires have drawn public concern over the problem.

The Polish penal code provides for up to 10 years in prison for illegal import and storage of waste that may be toxic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023