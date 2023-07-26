Left Menu

IAS officer's father arrested for making casteist remarks against DC in Haryana

The charge is that the accused passed casteist remarks against the Charkhi Dadris Deputy Commissioner, SHO City, Charkhi Dadri, Raj Kumar, said.A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the SCST Act, he said.Swamis son, an IAS officer, is posted in Rajasthan, the SHO said.

PTI | Bhiwani | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:52 IST
IAS officer's father arrested for making casteist remarks against DC in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

An IAS officer's father was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly passing casteist remarks against the Deputy Commissioner of Charkhi Dadri district, police said.

Ashok Swami, the accused, made the remarks Tuesday during a protest against the authorities over the waterlogging and poor drainage system in the Dadri market.

Traders kept the Dadri market closed on Tuesday and later held a meeting at Ambedkar Chowk, during which Swami allegedly made casteist remarks against the bureaucrat, police said.

However, the traders and other people present in the meeting objected to his comments.

Later, a video of incident also did rounds on the social media.

An official of the agriculture department, who was posted as Duty Magistrate during the traders' protest, submitted a complaint in the matter to the City Police Station, Charkhi Dadri, on the basis of which a case was registered against Swami, police said.

''Ashok Swami, the accused in the case, has been arrested. The charge is that the accused passed casteist remarks against the Charkhi Dadri's Deputy Commissioner,'' SHO (City), Charkhi Dadri, Raj Kumar, said.

''A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the SC/ST Act,'' he said.

Swami's son, an IAS officer, is posted in Rajasthan, the SHO said. Swami runs a sweets shop in Dadri city.

Police said Swami was produced before a court in Charkhi Dadri which sent him to a two-week judicial remand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023