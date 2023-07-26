Left Menu

Mumbai: Ex-employee of airline company claims he was duped of Rs 6 lakh in name of money doubling scheme

A Mumbai-based former employee of a foreign airline has approached the police claiming he was duped of Rs 6 lakh by his college friend who promised him to double his savings in the share market.In a complaint application, the man claimed he worked in Qatar after 2020 and saved money for further study in Canada. He received Rs 50,000 as profit.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:02 IST
Mumbai: Ex-employee of airline company claims he was duped of Rs 6 lakh in name of money doubling scheme
A Mumbai-based former employee of a foreign airline has approached the police claiming he was duped of Rs 6 lakh by his college friend who promised him to double his savings in the share market.

In a complaint application, the man claimed he worked in Qatar after 2020 and saved money for further study in Canada. After he returned to Mumbai, his friend approached him promising good returns on his investment.

The complainant claimed he transferred Rs 5 lakh to the bank account of his friend and later paid him Rs 3 lakh cash but his money was not doubled. He received Rs 50,000 as ''profit''. Later, the father of his friend transferred Rs 2 lakh to his account but refused to pay the rest.

An official of Vakola police station said they have recorded the statement of the complainant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

