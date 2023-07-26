Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Big Tech results roll in; Fed in focus

Updated: 26-07-2023 19:09 IST
Wall Street's top indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors assessed mixed earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet ahead of a Federal Reserve rate hike that could push borrowing costs to their highest since the global financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.08 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 35,345.99.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.50 points, or 0.19%, at 4,558.96, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.03 points, or 0.15%, to 14,123.52 at the opening bell.

