Valuables worth Rs 92,100 stolen from temple in Thane; one arrested

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:27 IST
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 92,100 from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The theft took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday in the temple located in Kalyan town from where gold, silver ornaments and other valuables were stolen, he said.

Based on a complaint by a temple priest, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), said the Bazarpeth police station official.

In an official release, senior inspector Sachin Gaikwad of the Crime Unit II said a 24-year-old man allegedly involved in the theft was arrested from powerloom town of Bhiwandi in the district on Tuesday night.

All the stolen valuables, including Rs 6,470 in cash, were recovered from him, said the release.

