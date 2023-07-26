EU says it is 'very concerned' about events in Niger
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:31 IST
The European Union is "very concerned" about events underway in Niger, its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, after reports of an attempted coup.
"The EU condemns any attempt to destabilize democracy and threaten the stability of Niger," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Union
- Niger
- Josep Borrell
Advertisement