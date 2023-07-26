Investing in resilient infrastructure crucial amid challenges: Nkadimeng

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng, says investing in resilient infrastructure is crucial amid an array of challenges that global cities are currently facing.

“Our cities must have reliable and sustainable water supply, sanitation, energy, transportation and communication systems.”

By adopting innovative technologies and embracing nature-based solutions, Nkadimeng believes that the adaptability of infrastructure can be strengthened to tackle climate change and other disruptive forces.

The Minister was speaking at the BRICS Urbanisation Forum in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The forum, which is currently underway, is taking place under the ‘Advancing urban resilience for sustainable cities and towns for future generations’ theme.

The upcoming BRICS Summit is preceded by several events and activities taking place in the host country.

Therefore, the forum provides a platform for governments, organisations, experts and scholars from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to engage with some of the issues expected to arise at the summit.

Nkadimeng also acknowledged that big cities bear the brunt of numerous challenges. These include climate change, social vulnerabilities, and natural disasters placing immense strain on infrastructure, resources and communities.

“It is imperative that we recognise the urgency of these challenges and work together to build resilient environment that can withstand and recover from the shocks, stresses, and risks we all face.

She also emphasised the importance of effective governance and policy frameworks, which are vital in advancing urban resilience.

Meanwhile, she said the localisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) plays an important role in strengthening national priorities towards sustainable development and building urban resilience.

“By localising the SDGs, we align global aspirations with local realities, ensuring that our efforts are targeted and impactful.”

Nkadimeng is of the view that this requires inclusive planning processes that engage communities, civil society organisations and the private sector.

Citing China as an example, she said the country has “sponge cities”, integrating green infrastructure to absorb and manage stormwater, reducing the risk of flooding.

“Brazil has been focusing on favela upgrading programs in cities like Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, improving infrastructure and social services in informal settlements to enhance resilience.”

Russia, she said, has embraced green building practices, while India has prioritised climate-resilient housing and urban greening initiatives in various cities.

“Lastly, South Africa has been upgrading informal settlements and integrating renewable energy sources in its urban development plans.

“These examples demonstrate the diverse approaches and innovative practices employed by BRICS countries to enhance urban resilience.”

These, according to Nkadimeng, also showcase the importance of context-specific solutions, driven by effective governance and policies that align with national priorities and the localisation of the SDGs.

“However, our work does not end here. As we navigate the complexities of building urban resilience, let us acknowledge the advent of urban data intelligence.”

She said there is also a need for strategic use of data to become of utmost importance.

“This allows for targeted investments in resilient infrastructure, early warning systems, and capacity-building programmes.

“Therefore, we must embrace data-driven approaches, invest in data collection systems and build analytical capacities.”

By harnessing the power of data, she said it can monitor the effectiveness of resilience measures, make informed decisions and optimise resource allocation.

COGTA Deputy Minister, Parks Tau, said urbanisation is at greatest momentum within the BRICS bloc.

This means increasing pressure on urban areas to provide critical access to infrastructure, economic and housing opportunities.

“Developing urban areas sustainability, inclusively, equitably and productively is the challenge for all conference attendees and we look forward to being inspired by shared innovations between us as collaborators and partners.”

In South Africa, Tau said he has witnessed extensive urbanisation, with close to 70% of the population living in cities and towns.

“In the historic context of apartheid, which denied access to urban life for the majority of South Africans, innovations to deliver substantive infrastructure, affordable housing, access to services and economic opportunities have been critical in the work of spatial transformation,” Tau said.

Meanwhile, Nkadimeng said the journey towards urban resilience requires unwavering commitment and collective action.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)