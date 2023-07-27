Left Menu

Restrictions impacted rights of Cambodians to participate equally in electoral process

“It is concerning that Cambodia has witnessed a constant shrinkage of democratic space in recent years, undermining fundamental freedoms and the right to participate in public affairs,” said Türk.

OHCHR | Geneva | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:28 IST
Restrictions impacted rights of Cambodians to participate equally in electoral process
Image Credit: Flickr

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has expressed regret that the Cambodian general elections held on 23 July were conducted in a severely restricted space that negatively impacted the rights of Cambodians to participate fully and equally in all aspects of the electoral process. Restrictive laws and policies hampered the registration and participation of opposition political parties and candidates, and opposition parties, trade unions, NGOs and media were targeted through criminal and other legal processes, threats, intimidation, and on occasion physical attacks.

“It is concerning that Cambodia has witnessed a constant shrinkage of democratic space in recent years, undermining fundamental freedoms and the right to participate in public affairs,” said Türk.

“Opposition political parties, activists, members of the media and others have faced numerous restrictions and reprisals that appear intended to curb political campaigning and to hinder the exercise of fundamental freedoms essential for free and fully participatory elections.”

In the lead-up to the elections, the National Election Committee disqualified two leading opposition political parties, including the Candlelight Party. Immediately prior to election day, the government telecoms regulator ordered internet service providers to block the social media accounts of three media organizations deemed critical of the Government.

“I am concerned that these restrictions and other intimidatory measures created a chilling effect, that deprived people of credible sources of news and information when they needed to make informed choices in the exercise of their democratic rights,” said the High Commissioner.

“A vibrant strong and inclusive democracy that nurtures and respects a plurality of voices and opinions is fundamental to ensuring the respect and protection of human rights and is key to peaceful social and economic development. I urge the Government to address shortcomings, rectify deficiencies and engage in dialogue with all political parties and civil society actors to create an enabling and inclusive civic space for all Cambodians.”

The High Commissioner also urged the government to implement further measures to enhance the inclusion and participation of marginalized groups, including women, indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and youth, in a bid to foster a more inclusive and representative democracy.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023