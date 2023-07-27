Left Menu

Maharashtra govt hands over Rs 3 crore to army for museum at Trishul war memorial in Ladakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday handed over Rs 3 crore to army for building a war museum at the Trishul war memorial in Ladakh.

Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were present when Shinde handed over the cheque to Lt General H S Kahlon, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Maharashtra Gujarat & Goa Area at Mumbai, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, an official said.

The war museum along with an auditorium will come up next to the Trishul war memorial, in the shape of Trishul, symbol of the 3rd Infantry Division (Trishul Division) established in Ladakh in October 1962, the official said.

In July last year, two women from Maharashtra, advocate Meenal Wagh Bhosale and Sarika Malhotra were in Srinagar and Leh areas and visited Trishul war memorial which has many war artefacts on the rich history and saga of valour of Indian Army in the inhospitable terrain.

The two women then discussed a plan to improve the facilities there so that it can serve as an inspiration to future generations. They discussed the funding part with BJP MLC Shrikant Bhartiya, who later visited the memorial, the official said.

After returning to Mumbai, he took up the need to improve the facilities at the memorial with Shinde and Fadnavis, who agreed to bring the project under Maharashtra Government's wings, the official said.

Maharashtra thus became the first state to undertake such a project for the Army and help improve tourism in the border region.

Meenal Wagh Bhosale then approached Lt Gen Rajendra Nimbhorkar (Retd), who helped at the Ministry of Defence level, while Bhartiya followed it up with Maharashtra government.

This monument will make every tourist from Maharashtra who visits Leh, proud of his state's contribution for the national cause, the official said.

