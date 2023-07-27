Left Menu

Quality Council of India opens NABL and NABH offices in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:03 IST
Quality Council of India opens NABL and NABH offices in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

In its bid to expand its presence outside Delhi, the Quality Council of India on Wednesday inaugurated the Bengaluru office of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), officials said. Both NABL and NABH are autonomous bodies under the Quality Council of India (QCI).

According to officials, QCI has created communication channels to facilitate collaboration with government departments, state organisations, associations, industry players, and other stakeholders in the region with the setting up of the office in Bengaluru.

This endeavour will enable QCI and its boards to interact closely with regional players and associations, fostering greater outreach and awareness.

This is the first time that QCI has ventured out of Delhi and set up an office of NABL and NABH with an aim to expand its physical presence across the states that would benefit the regional stakeholders.

''Inaugurating the Bengaluru office of NABL and NABH represents our collective determination to enhance quality infrastructure in India. We have been continuously working across the different states of India to inculcate quality consciousness, and now we are also expanding our physical presence across the states to foster strong partnerships with regional players and associations to build a robust network that ensures prompt response and grievance redressal for all stakeholders,'' Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI said.

''We also urge the Government of Karnataka to partner with the Quality Council of India in order to improve the quality of life of the citizens of the State,'' Shah added.

Established in 1997 by the Government of India and the Indian industry, QCI is the apex organisation in India responsible for establishing and operating third-party national accreditation system, improving quality across sectors and advising the government and other stakeholders on matters concerning quality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023