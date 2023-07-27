Quality Council of India opens NABL and NABH offices in Bengaluru

In its bid to expand its presence outside Delhi, the Quality Council of India on Wednesday inaugurated the Bengaluru office of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), officials said. Both NABL and NABH are autonomous bodies under the Quality Council of India (QCI).

According to officials, QCI has created communication channels to facilitate collaboration with government departments, state organisations, associations, industry players, and other stakeholders in the region with the setting up of the office in Bengaluru.

This endeavour will enable QCI and its boards to interact closely with regional players and associations, fostering greater outreach and awareness.

This is the first time that QCI has ventured out of Delhi and set up an office of NABL and NABH with an aim to expand its physical presence across the states that would benefit the regional stakeholders.

''Inaugurating the Bengaluru office of NABL and NABH represents our collective determination to enhance quality infrastructure in India. We have been continuously working across the different states of India to inculcate quality consciousness, and now we are also expanding our physical presence across the states to foster strong partnerships with regional players and associations to build a robust network that ensures prompt response and grievance redressal for all stakeholders,'' Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI said.

''We also urge the Government of Karnataka to partner with the Quality Council of India in order to improve the quality of life of the citizens of the State,'' Shah added.

Established in 1997 by the Government of India and the Indian industry, QCI is the apex organisation in India responsible for establishing and operating third-party national accreditation system, improving quality across sectors and advising the government and other stakeholders on matters concerning quality.

