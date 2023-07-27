Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto discusses grain deal with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday discussed the issue of the grain deal with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov amidst international efforts to restore the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The development came a day after Bilawal and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held a telephonic conversation and among other issues also discussed the Black Sea grain deal.

Moscow last week terminated the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative -- a UN-brokered deal that allowed food exports from Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia -- including the withdrawal of Russian security guarantees for navigation in the North-Western part of the Black Sea.

India has also voiced support for the UN's efforts in continuing the Black Sea Grain initiative and expressed hope for an early resolution to the present impasse.

Bilawal has also spoken to the Turkish foreign minister and the EU high representative on the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, Bilawal and Lavrov in a telephone conversation discussed various issues of bilateral and international interest.

They also discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative, it said in a statement.

Recognising the importance of this initiative and its potential impact on disruption of global food supply chains causing food inflation and food-security-related challenges, Bilawal underscored the need for concerted efforts to find viable solutions that would in particular benefit developing countries already under economic strain, the statement said.

Bilawal expressed the hope that all parties involved in the Black Sea Grain Initiative would engage in constructive dialogue to revive the Initiative.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also made a trip to Pakistan. According to an Express Tribune report, Kuleba requested Islamabad to play a role in reviving the deal. Pakistan accepted the offer and Foreign Minister Bilawal has since then been in talks with relevant countries.

Bilawal informed Lavrov of his discussions on the Black Sea Grain Initiative with the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Turkiye, the US Secretary of State and the EU High Representative.

On his part, the Russian Foreign Minister shared his country's perspective on the issue. Bilawal and Lavrov agreed to remain in close contact on the matter, the statement said.

