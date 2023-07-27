New accommodation for CISF force at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has dedicated a new barrack accommodation for Airport Security Group (ASG) personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Nandabettu in Kolambe village on Wednesday.

The new accommodation, necessitated by an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs to increase the ASG personnel strength at the airport, will house 98 persons, a release from the MIA here said.

The other barrack accommodation for ASG personnel is at Mura near the old airport in Bajpe.

Sethuraman Ponnien Selvan, deputy inspector-general (APSZ), HQ Chennai, who inaugurated the new facility along with the leadership team of the airport, lauded the airport management for their commitment to the personnel of this Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). As per the ministry's order, the strength of ASG personnel at the airport has been increased to 403, up from the earlier 254 personnel across ranks.

The creation of 149 additional posts is meant to help this CAPF tasked with security of vital industrial units, including major airports, render its duties effectively and professionally. In line with this order, the ministry has also upgraded the post of chief airport security officer (CASO) to the level of a senior commandant. Senior Commandant Virendra Mohan Joshi has accordingly taken charge of the upgraded post.

The CISF will facilitate seamless movement of passengers while not losing sight of its primary duty, that of security, he said. CISF will be polite yet firm in discharging its duties and follow the ethics and honesty it is known for, Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)