Left Menu

Ghana votes to abolish the death penalty 30 years after last execution

The lawyer said judicial errors are too common, and police investigations are too flawed, to stand by the practice.While abolishing the death penalty is popular among human rights groups and legal experts, not everyone in Ghana believes it should end.

PTI | Accra | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:05 IST
Ghana votes to abolish the death penalty 30 years after last execution
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana's parliament has voted to abolish the death penalty for all crimes except high treason, formalising what has been a de facto moratorium on executions for the past three decades.

Lawmakers endorsed the proposed amendment to the country's criminal offense law during a televised session of parliament on Tuesday, in a vote praised by rights advocates. The measure goes now to the president who is expected to sign the bill into law.

Under the change, the sentences of 176 death row inmates, including six women would be commuted to life imprisonment.

“Ghana is upholding the constitutional and fundamental human right of everyone,” said Enoch Jengre, programme officer of Ghana's Legal Resource Center. “No human being or institution should have the right to take the life of another.” Capital punishment is becoming less common on the African continent. According to the advocacy group World Coalition Against the Death Penalty, 26 African countries had outlawed the practice outright, while Ghana and 14 others had all but stopped executions, as of 2022.

Ghana's last state execution was in 1993.

“By and large the general populace have accepted that (the death penalty) may not be useful,” said Accra-based criminal lawyer Francis Gasu. The lawyer said judicial errors are too common, and police investigations are too flawed, to stand by the practice.

While abolishing the death penalty is popular among human rights groups and legal experts, not everyone in Ghana believes it should end. “It is going to encourage some people to engage in crime knowing that they will only end up in prison after conviction,” said Raymond Kuudaah, a social worker in Accra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023