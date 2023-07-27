Left Menu

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:06 IST
UP: Man gets death sentence for raping, killing 4-year-old girl
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for raping and killing a four-year-old girl in April this year.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,20,000 on the convict.

According to the police, the girl went missing while playing outside her house on April 23 following which her mother and other people started searching for her.

On searching the house of a neighbour Faeem, he came out with blood-stained clothes. The girl's body was found under his bed.

A case under the IPC and the POCSO Act was registered the same day and the charge sheet was filed on May 7.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced Faeem to death.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the trial was completed within two months of filing the charge sheet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

