The matter came to light after a tea seller found a bleeding Mohan Lal lying near a police picket and informed Constable Om Singh, who was on duty with the victim on Tuesday night, they said.The accused, identified as 24-year-old Santosh, has been arrested in this connection, they added.According to Constable Suresh Kumars complaint, Lal went to the picket around 8.15 pm on Tuesday.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:07 IST
SPO bludgeoned to death in Haryana's Faridabad, accused arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 42-year-old Special Police Officer of the Faridabad Police was bludgeoned to death allegedly by a youth in the Surajkund area here, officials said on Wednesday. The matter came to light after a tea seller found a bleeding Mohan Lal lying near a police picket and informed Constable Om Singh, who was on duty with the victim on Tuesday night, they said.

The accused, identified as 24-year-old Santosh, has been arrested in this connection, they added.

According to Constable Suresh Kumar's complaint, Lal went to the picket around 8.15 pm on Tuesday. Around an hour later, a tea seller informed Kumar that Lal -- a resident of Ratta Khera village in Sirsa district -- was lying near the picket and was bleeding from the head.

Kumar rushed to the spot and took Lal to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

During the investigation, some vendors told the police that a youth was seen roaming in the area with an interlock tile and it was possible that he attacked Lal, they said.

The youth came near the picket around 8.20 pm and was abusing Lal, who asked him to leave, the police said.

On the basis of Kumar's complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Surajkund police station on Wednesday and the police arrested the accused within hours, they said.

''We arrested the accused, identified as 24-year-old Santosh, a resident of Mitrol village of Palwal district. He had been living in Delhi's Prahladpur. The accused's father works as a tailor,'' said Sube Singh, a spokesperson for the Faridabad Police.

Singh described the accused as a ''loafer'' who roamed ''here and there''.

''During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and said he hit Lal on the head with a tile during an argument. We are questioning the accused,'' Singh added. Faridabad Police Commissioner Vikas Arora expressed his grief and at Lal's death and said the accused will be given the harshest punishment. Financial assistance will be extended to his family under the police's insurance policy, he said.

