Odesa region port infrastructure hit by overnight Russian attack -governor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:07 IST
Russia hit port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region in overnight missile attack, killing a security guard and damaging a cargo terminal, the region's governor said.
Odesa's ports have been regular targets for Russian attacks since Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain initiative last week.
