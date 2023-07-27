Left Menu

Coal scam: Former MP Vijay Darda lodged in Tihar jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:08 IST
Coal scam: Former MP Vijay Darda lodged in Tihar jail
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda was lodged in central jail number 2 at Tihar prison here on Wednesday after a city court sentenced him to four years in jail in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

A senior jail official said that after all the formalities, including the medical checkup, Darda was lodged in ward number 3 of central jail number 2. Earlier in the day, the court sentenced Darda, his son Devender Darda, and businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal to four years in jail in the case, holding that the convicts obtained the block by ''cheating'' the Centre.

All three convicts were taken into custody immediately after the order of the court, which also said the prosecution is justified in saying that the loss to the nation was huge.

"Convicts Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, Vijay Darda and Devender Darda are taken into custody and be sent to jail to serve the sentence," the judge said.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal also awarded three-year jail terms to ex-coal secretary H C Gupta and two former senior public servants -- K S Kropha and K C Samria -- in the case.

The three convicts were, however, granted bail by the court to enable them to challenge their conviction and punishment before the high court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023