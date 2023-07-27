Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man held for illegal possession of arms

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly illegally possessing a foreign-made pistol and two bullets, an official said on Wednesday.Officials of the crime unit-I in Vashi of the Navi Mumbai police arrested the man on Monday evening by laying a trap at Kopar Khairane, crime branch inspector Abasaheb Patil said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:08 IST
Maharashtra: Man held for illegal possession of arms
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly illegally possessing a foreign-made pistol and two bullets, an official said on Wednesday.

Officials of the crime unit-I in Vashi of the Navi Mumbai police arrested the man on Monday evening by laying a trap at Kopar Khairane, crime branch inspector Abasaheb Patil said. ''The operation was carried out based on a tip-off. They searched the man and found him carrying a pistol with 'Made in Japan' written on it, and two live cartridges,'' he said. An offence under various sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Turbhe police station, he said.

The police are trying to find out the source of the arms, Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023