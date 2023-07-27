Maharashtra: Man held for illegal possession of arms
Police have arrested a 44-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly illegally possessing a foreign-made pistol and two bullets, an official said on Wednesday.Officials of the crime unit-I in Vashi of the Navi Mumbai police arrested the man on Monday evening by laying a trap at Kopar Khairane, crime branch inspector Abasaheb Patil said.
Officials of the crime unit-I in Vashi of the Navi Mumbai police arrested the man on Monday evening by laying a trap at Kopar Khairane, crime branch inspector Abasaheb Patil said. ''The operation was carried out based on a tip-off. They searched the man and found him carrying a pistol with 'Made in Japan' written on it, and two live cartridges,'' he said. An offence under various sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Turbhe police station, he said.
The police are trying to find out the source of the arms, Patil said.
