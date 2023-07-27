Left Menu

UP: Man held for converting people to Christianity by offering money

UP: Man held for converting people to Christianity by offering money
A man has been arrested here for allegedly converting members of Scheduled Caste and Schedules Tribes by offering money, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mahinder Kumar, a resident of Peernagar Sudana village in Hapur district.

The action was initiated after an FIR was registered based on a complaint that some men were pressuring poor people of the Modinagar area to convert to Christianity and offering them money.

The FIR was registered against Kumar and some unidentified persons at Modinagar police station on July 23.

ACP Modinagar Gyan Praksh claimed that Kumar and his wife were running a trust named Bethlehem Gospel and were receiving funds from abroad that was used to lure poor people to convert to Christianity.

''The FIR against Kumar was registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act,'' the officer added.

