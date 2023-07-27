UP court sentences 8 people to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for murder
A court here has sentenced eight people to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for killing a man back in 2009, officials said on Thursday.
Additional Sessions Judge Hussain Ahmad Ansari also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the convicts.
Superintendent of Police, S Anand said one Chandrika was killed on October 9, 2009, following a dispute over the digging of a drain in Sahatwar area.
Praveen Ram, Shivji, Sudarshan, Ramdev, Manji, Shankar, Amarnath and Harishankar were booked in the case and a charge sheet was filed in the court.
