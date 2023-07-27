Left Menu

Moneylender from Pune rapes woman as her husband fails to repay loan; arrested

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 47-year-old moneylender in Maharashtra's Pune city allegedly raped a woman after her husband failed to repay the loan taken from him, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in February this year and the accused has been arrested, an official from Hadapsar police station said.

According to the police, the victim's husband had borrowed money, but could not repay it.

The accused allegedly threatened the victim's husband at knifepoint and then raped her in his presence, the official said.

The accused recorded the act on a mobile phone and posted the clip on a social media platform, he said.

''We have arrested the accused and further investigation is on,'' the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

