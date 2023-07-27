Left Menu

Odesa region port infrastructure hit by overnight Russian attack -governor

Russia hit port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region in overnight missile attack, killing a security guard and damaging a cargo terminal, the region's governor said on Thursday. Odesa's ports have been regular targets for Russian attacks since Moscow last week withdrew from the Black Sea grain initiative, the Turkey and UN-brokered agreement which allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported from Odesa's ports for nearly a year.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:33 IST
Odesa region port infrastructure hit by overnight Russian attack -governor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia hit port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region in overnight missile attack, killing a security guard and damaging a cargo terminal, the region's governor said on Thursday.

Odesa's ports have been regular targets for Russian attacks since Moscow last week withdrew from the Black Sea grain initiative, the Turkey and UN-brokered agreement which allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported from Odesa's ports for nearly a year. Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said Russia fired Kalibr missiles at an unspecified port from a submarine in the Black Sea. He said a security building had been destroyed and two cars damaged.

Ukraine's air force said it wasn't able to shoot down the Kalibr missiles, although it said it had downed eight drones overnight in other regions of Ukraine. Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, said an overnight thunderstorm had helped Russia in the attack.

"The enemy took advantage of the weather conditions, and launched the missile during the thunder and wind and at an extremely low height in order to make spotting them more difficult."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023