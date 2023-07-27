Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC orders suspension of Chamoli district judge

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:39 IST
Uttarakhand HC orders suspension of Chamoli district judge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand High Court has ordered the suspension of Chamoli district judge Dhananjay Chaturvedi for being absent during the recording of statements in his court and infringing upon the right to privacy of a female subordinate employee.

In accordance with the high court's order issued by registrar general Anuj Kumar Sangal on Monday, Chaturvedi has been attached to the district and sessions judge's office in Champawat.

The order was made available on Wednesday.

He was also found to have misused his authority to violate the privacy of a subordinate female employee by obtaining her call detail records.

The high court's order stated that during his suspension, Chaturvedi will remain attached to the district and sessions judge's office in Champawat.

Currently, there is no information available on who will replace Chaturvedi as the district judge of Chamoli.

The high court issued a show cause notice to Chaturvedi on April 11 following complaints against him but did not find his reply satisfactory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023