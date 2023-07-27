Left Menu

2 workers killed in mishap at flyover construction site

The workers, one from West Bengal and the other from Bihar, were crushed when a 80-tonne pre-cast segment of the Srinivasa Sethu project fell on them in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.The segment fell on the labourers when the metallic cable of the crane lifting it snapped, police added.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:58 IST
2 workers killed in mishap at flyover construction site
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers were killed in an accident during the construction work of a bridge here, police said on Thursday. The workers, one from West Bengal and the other from Bihar, were crushed when a 80-tonne pre-cast segment of the Srinivasa Sethu project fell on them in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

The segment fell on the labourers when the metallic cable of the crane lifting it snapped, police added. ''The accident occurred around midnight and we could recover their bodies at 4:30 am on Thursday,'' a police official. The pre-cast segment was being moved using a crane when the cable snapped and fell on the two workers, who were fitting the bolts under it, police said. Srinivasa Sethu, a flyover, is being built for the convenience of pilgrims who visit Tirumala to avoid the traffic in Tirupati town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023