Naval sailor found dead onboard INS Vikrant

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 12:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 19-year-old Naval sailor was found hanging onboard INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday, a Defence release said here. Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide, it said, adding a statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered into the incident.

Sources said the unmarried sailor belongs to Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

They said a case has been registered with the local police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

