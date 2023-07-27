Germany condemns Niger soldiers' attempt to overturn democratic order

Germany is following the events in Niger with "very great concern" and condemns the attempt by sections of the military to overturn the West African nation's constitutional democratic order, the German Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. "Violence is not a means to enforce political or personal interests," said the ministry in a statement, which also called for President Mohamed Bazoum to be immediately released.

According to a group of soldiers who appeared on Niger's national television late on Wednesday, Bazoum has been removed from power, hours after the president was held in the presidential palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)