Niger president says democracy will be saved following coup

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 12:24 IST
Mohamed Bazoum Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Niger

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, toppled in a military coup, said on Thursday on social media platform X that "hard-won gains will be safeguarded" and that Nigeriens who love democracy will see to it.

The country's foreign minister Hassoumi Massoudou also posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter, calling on "all democrats and patriots" to make this "perilous adventure" fail. Their statements followed a late-night address on Wednesday by soldiers on national television announcing that Bazoum had been removed from power and all institutions of the republic suspended, marking the seventh coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday members of the presidential guard had blocked Bazoum inside the presidential palace, sparking regional and international concern about instability in a country that is a pivotal ally for Western powers helping fight an insurgency in the Sahel region.

