Russia's FSB: traces of explosives found on Russia-bound grain ship -Russian news agencies

It was the second such announcement this week. The FSB said on Monday that it had found traces of explosives on another ship travelling from Turkey to the port of Rostov-on-Don in Russia to pick up grain.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 12:31 IST
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had found traces of explosives onboard a foreign vessel en route from Turkey to Russia for grain which had previously entered a Ukrainian port, Russian news agencies reported. It was the second such announcement this week.

The FSB said on Monday that it had found traces of explosives on another ship travelling from Turkey to the port of Rostov-on-Don in Russia to pick up grain. Russia has previously accused grain ships travelling to Ukraine under the now-collapsed Black Sea grain deal of carrying Ukrainian military cargoes.

