China opposes malicious hype around Qin Gang's removal from minister post
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 12:43 IST
China will release information in a timely matter regarding former minister Qin Gang and opposes malicious hype, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when addressing a question on transparency around Qin Gang's removal from the minister post.
