Washroom video row: Khushbu for a thorough probe

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar said a through probe is necessary on the alleged video shooting of a girl in the washroom of a paramedical college in Udupi, before jumping to conclusions or giving it a communal angle.

She arrived at the college on Thursday and is scheduled to hold a meeting with the college management, the victim and the students involved in the incident as part of her enquiry into the incident.

Sundar, who arrived in Udupi on Wednesday to enquire into the issue, told reporters after a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Vidyakumari and superintendent of police Hakay Akshay Machhindra that no concrete evidence has been found even after extensive efforts by the police.

The investigations are continuing and a comprehensive enquiry is needed. The NCW and the police have found no evidence yet, she said, adding that until concrete evidence is found, a charge sheet cannot be filed.

Sundar said she will be visiting the college on Thursday. The police have sent the mobile phones of the three girls who allegedly shot the video for data retrieval, she said.

She said the NCW and the police are diligently doing their job and will conduct the investigation without acting as judges. The NCW is committed to protecting women and does not work with any communal angle in mind, she added.

She said the commission's focus is on protecting women, irrespective of their community and urged the people to avoid giving this incident a communal angle.

Sundar said he is committed to understand the case fully by engaging with the college administration, students and victims during her two-day stay in Udupi. During the visit to the paramedical college, she was accompanied by Udupi district superintendent of police Akshay Hakay Machhindra and other officials of the commission. College director Rashmi, academic co-ordinator Balakrishna, principal Rajeep Mondal, district legal service authority advocate Mary Shrestha and others were also present.

