Russia hits port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region - governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 12:55 IST
Russian forces struck port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region in an overnight missile attack, killing a security guard and damaging a cargo terminal, the region's governor said on Thursday.

Odesa's ports have been regular targets for Russian attacks since Moscow withdrew on July 17 from a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported via the Black Sea. Before the latest attack, Ukrainian Deputy Prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said Russian air strikes had damaged 26 port infrastructure facilities and five civilian vessels in the previous nine days. He gave no further details of the damage.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said Russia fired Kalibr missiles at an unspecified port from a submarine in the Black Sea in the overnight attack. He said a security building had been destroyed and two cars damaged. Ukraine's air force said two missiles were fired in the attack, and that it had been unable to shoot them down, but that air defences had shot down eight drones that Russia launched to attack other regions of Ukraine overnight.

Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, said an overnight thunderstorm had helped Russia in the overnight attack on the Odesa region. "The enemy took advantage of the weather conditions, and launched the missile during the thunder and wind and at an extremely low height in order to make spotting them more difficult," she said.

Humeniuk said air defences had been strengthened in certain areas, but that further strengthening was still needed.

