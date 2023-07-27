Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Dnipro, discusses supplies and air defence

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-07-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 12:59 IST
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the city of Dnipro in southeastern Ukraine on Thursday and discussed supplies to the war front and air defences.

"We started the working day in Dnipro," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app. He said he, top military commanders and senior government officials had discussed the situation on the battlefield, supplies of munitions to troops and how to strengthen air defences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

