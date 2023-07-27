Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Dnipro, discusses supplies and air defence
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-07-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 12:59 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the city of Dnipro in southeastern Ukraine on Thursday and discussed supplies to the war front and air defences.
"We started the working day in Dnipro," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app. He said he, top military commanders and senior government officials had discussed the situation on the battlefield, supplies of munitions to troops and how to strengthen air defences.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Dnipro
- Telegram
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Lavrov: Ukraine conflict will not end until West drops plans to defeat Moscow
NATO allies affirm support for Ukraine's push for membership, stop short of extending invitation
As NATO summit begins, Russia intensifies attack on Ukraine
Russia launches more air strikes on Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine as NATO meets
EXCLUSIVE-Russian hackers lured embassy workers in Ukraine with an ad for a cheap BMW